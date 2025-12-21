Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Mondoo CIS Benchmarks & Security Policies: Security policy & compliance framework platform with 300+ CIS benchmarks. built by mondoo. Core capabilities include 300+ out-of-the-box security policies and CIS benchmarks, 10,000+ individual security checks across all policies, Support for 70+ platforms and technologies..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.