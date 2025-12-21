Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Mondoo CIS Benchmarks & Security Policies is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by mondoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Mondoo CIS Benchmarks & Security Policies
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling infrastructure across 70+ platforms need Mondoo CIS Benchmarks & Security Policies because policy-as-code in YAML eliminates the manual benchmark interpretation that kills compliance projects. The 300+ out-of-the-box CIS policies and CIS SecureSuite certification mean you're not starting from scratch; the 10,000+ checks handle the grinding work of continuous monitoring across your stack. Skip this if your compliance needs are simple or siloed to a single platform; Mondoo's real payoff comes when you're orchestrating policies across cloud, containers, and infrastructure as one auditable system.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
Security policy & compliance framework platform with 300+ CIS benchmarks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Mondoo CIS Benchmarks & Security Policies for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Mondoo CIS Benchmarks & Security Policies: Security policy & compliance framework platform with 300+ CIS benchmarks. built by mondoo. Core capabilities include 300+ out-of-the-box security policies and CIS benchmarks, 10,000+ individual security checks across all policies, Support for 70+ platforms and technologies..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. Mondoo CIS Benchmarks & Security Policies differentiates with 300+ out-of-the-box security policies and CIS benchmarks, 10,000+ individual security checks across all policies, Support for 70+ platforms and technologies.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Mondoo CIS Benchmarks & Security Policies is developed by mondoo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Mondoo CIS Benchmarks & Security Policies serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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