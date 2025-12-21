Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. InfoSight Mitigator is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by InfoSight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Organizations managing vulnerability workflows across cloud, endpoint, and OT infrastructure will see immediate value from InfoSight Mitigator's CVE ranking by exploit speed and business impact rather than CVSS alone; that prioritization cuts through noise when remediation capacity is fixed. The 12-month risk-weighted roadmap backed by CTEM analytics and auto-ticketing to ServiceNow or Jira operationalizes that ranking instead of leaving it in a report. Skip this if you're a small team needing a lightweight scanner or if you've already standardized on a heavyweight SIEM's vuln module; Mitigator assumes you have fragmented scan sources worth unifying.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
VMaaS platform unifying cloud, endpoint & OT vuln scans with CVE prioritization.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs InfoSight Mitigator for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
InfoSight Mitigator: VMaaS platform unifying cloud, endpoint & OT vuln scans with CVE prioritization. built by InfoSight. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard aggregating scan results across cloud, endpoint, and OT environments, CVE ranking by business impact, CVSS score, and exploit speed, 12-month risk-weighted remediation roadmap via built-in CTEM analytics..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. InfoSight Mitigator differentiates with Unified dashboard aggregating scan results across cloud, endpoint, and OT environments, CVE ranking by business impact, CVSS score, and exploit speed, 12-month risk-weighted remediation roadmap via built-in CTEM analytics.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. InfoSight Mitigator is developed by InfoSight. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and InfoSight Mitigator serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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