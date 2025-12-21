Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

InfoSight Mitigator: VMaaS platform unifying cloud, endpoint & OT vuln scans with CVE prioritization. built by InfoSight. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard aggregating scan results across cloud, endpoint, and OT environments, CVE ranking by business impact, CVSS score, and exploit speed, 12-month risk-weighted remediation roadmap via built-in CTEM analytics..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.