Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

CVE Tools: AI-powered CVE intelligence platform with exploit data, EPSS, and ATT&CK mappings. built by CVE Tools. Core capabilities include CVE database with 320K+ entries synced from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and CVEProject, EPSS scoring for exploit probability-based vulnerability prioritization, Exploit intelligence linking CVEs to GitHub PoCs, ExploitDB, and Metasploit modules..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.