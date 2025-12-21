Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. CVE Tools is a free vulnerability assessment tool by CVE Tools. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Security teams managing sprawling asset inventories will find CVE Tools invaluable for exploit-first vulnerability triage; EPSS scoring and direct links to active GitHub exploits mean you're spending time on vulns that actually have working attack code, not theoretical risk. The platform ingests 320K+ CVEs from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and others with sub-50ms search latency, cutting noise in real vulnerability assessment workflows. Skip this if your workflow is already locked into Rapid7 or Qualys; CVE Tools excels at intelligence prioritization but won't replace a full-stack scanner.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
AI-powered CVE intelligence platform with exploit data, EPSS, and ATT&CK mappings.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs CVE Tools for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
CVE Tools: AI-powered CVE intelligence platform with exploit data, EPSS, and ATT&CK mappings. built by CVE Tools. Core capabilities include CVE database with 320K+ entries synced from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and CVEProject, EPSS scoring for exploit probability-based vulnerability prioritization, Exploit intelligence linking CVEs to GitHub PoCs, ExploitDB, and Metasploit modules..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. CVE Tools differentiates with CVE database with 320K+ entries synced from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and CVEProject, EPSS scoring for exploit probability-based vulnerability prioritization, Exploit intelligence linking CVEs to GitHub PoCs, ExploitDB, and Metasploit modules.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. CVE Tools is developed by CVE Tools. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and CVE Tools serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Key differences: Absolute Resilience for Automation is Commercial while CVE Tools is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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