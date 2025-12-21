Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Cavelo Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability scanning & mgmt platform with CVSS/EPSS scoring & CIS benchmarks. built by Cavelo. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for Mac, Windows, and Linux endpoints, Endpoint, internal network, and external vulnerability scanning, CVSS and EPSS score integration..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.