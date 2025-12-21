Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Ransomware Response is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. PC Matic SuperShield is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by PC Matic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with distributed endpoints and limited recovery playbooks should adopt Absolute Ransomware Response for its automated readiness assessment and self-healing controls that work across Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Ivanti stacks. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution and RS.MI mitigation through endpoint freeze and remote recovery assistance, addressing the gap most teams face between detection and restoration. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat hunting or behavioral EDR; Absolute is built for preparedness and recovery speed, not threat detection.
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should deploy PC Matic SuperShield for its application allowlisting engine, which blocks unauthorized code execution without requiring the tuning overhead that traditional EDR demands. The platform maintains a cloud-backed global allowlist validated against digital signatures and publisher certificates, reducing false positives that kill user productivity in resource-constrained shops. Skip this if your organization needs strong detection and response capabilities for known threats; SuperShield prioritizes prevention through access control and scores highest on NIST's Platform Security and Identity Management functions, not on continuous monitoring or incident investigation.
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
Application allowlisting security tool blocking unauthorized apps on endpoints.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Ransomware Response vs PC Matic SuperShield for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..
PC Matic SuperShield: Application allowlisting security tool blocking unauthorized apps on endpoints. built by PC Matic. Core capabilities include Automated global application allowlist maintained in the cloud, Digital signature and publisher certificate validation, Local per-device custom allowlist..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Ransomware Response differentiates with Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools. PC Matic SuperShield differentiates with Automated global application allowlist maintained in the cloud, Digital signature and publisher certificate validation, Local per-device custom allowlist.
Absolute Ransomware Response is developed by Absolute. PC Matic SuperShield is developed by PC Matic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Ransomware Response and PC Matic SuperShield serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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