Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..

PC Matic SuperShield: Application allowlisting security tool blocking unauthorized apps on endpoints. built by PC Matic. Core capabilities include Automated global application allowlist maintained in the cloud, Digital signature and publisher certificate validation, Local per-device custom allowlist..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.