Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

Wedge Networks WedgeSecure: AI-driven network security platform for distributed IT/IoT environments. built by Wedge Networks. Core capabilities include Known and novel threat intelligence discovery (WedgeSecure Nucleator), Software-defined network security orchestration (WedgeSecure IQ), Network security analytics (WedgeSecure IQ)..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.