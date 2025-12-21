Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. Solana Networks TrafficWiz is a commercial network detection and response tool by Solana Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Mid-market and enterprise security operations that need visibility into encrypted traffic without decryption will find TrafficWiz's deep learning classification essential; it processes live traffic at 25 Gbps while maintaining NIST DE.CM and DE.AE alignment through statistical and timing pattern analysis rather than payload inspection. The hybrid deployment model and published APIs mean you can integrate this into existing SIEM and firewall stacks without rearchitecting your network. Skip this if your team lacks the ML expertise to tune custom models or if you need post-incident forensics at scale; the strength here is real-time detection, not retroactive analysis across months of historical PCAP.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
Deep learning-based encrypted traffic classification up to 25 Gbps w/o decryption.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs Solana Networks TrafficWiz for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
Solana Networks TrafficWiz: Deep learning-based encrypted traffic classification up to 25 Gbps w/o decryption. built by Solana Networks. Core capabilities include Encrypted traffic classification using deep learning without payload decryption, Support for TLS 1.3, QUIC, and DNS-over-TLS (DoT) traffic identification, Real-time inline inspection and offline PCAP file analysis..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. Solana Networks TrafficWiz differentiates with Encrypted traffic classification using deep learning without payload decryption, Support for TLS 1.3, QUIC, and DNS-over-TLS (DoT) traffic identification, Real-time inline inspection and offline PCAP file analysis.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. Solana Networks TrafficWiz is developed by Solana Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and Solana Networks TrafficWiz serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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