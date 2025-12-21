Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

Solana Networks TrafficWiz: Deep learning-based encrypted traffic classification up to 25 Gbps w/o decryption. built by Solana Networks. Core capabilities include Encrypted traffic classification using deep learning without payload decryption, Support for TLS 1.3, QUIC, and DNS-over-TLS (DoT) traffic identification, Real-time inline inspection and offline PCAP file analysis..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.