Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. Gatewatcher NDR is a commercial network detection and response tool by Gatewatcher. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both IT and OT networks will get the most from Gatewatcher NDR because it detects threats in encrypted traffic without decryption, catching what perimeter tools miss. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it prioritizes finding anomalies and analyzing them fast, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation; Gatewatcher is built for detection and investigation, not orchestrated remediation workflows.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
Network Detection and Response platform for threat detection and investigation
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs Gatewatcher NDR for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
Gatewatcher NDR: Network Detection and Response platform for threat detection and investigation. built by Gatewatcher. Core capabilities include Multi-vector threat detection including encrypted traffic analysis, Automated asset discovery and network mapping, Zero-day threat detection capabilities..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. Gatewatcher NDR differentiates with Multi-vector threat detection including encrypted traffic analysis, Automated asset discovery and network mapping, Zero-day threat detection capabilities.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. Gatewatcher NDR is developed by Gatewatcher. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and Gatewatcher NDR serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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