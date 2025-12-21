Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. ExtraHop RevealX NDR is a commercial network detection and response tool by ExtraHop. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ExtraHop RevealX NDR because it actually decrypts and inspects encrypted east-west traffic, which most NDR platforms skip over. The tool covers on-premises and cloud workloads simultaneously with packet-level forensics built in, meaning incident response teams can pivot from detection to investigation without switching consoles. Skip this if you need strong incident response automation or recovery playbooks; RevealX prioritizes the detect and analyze phases of the kill chain, leaving the response piece lean.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
NDR solution that analyzes network traffic to detect threats and risks.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs ExtraHop RevealX NDR for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
ExtraHop RevealX NDR: NDR solution that analyzes network traffic to detect threats and risks. built by ExtraHop. Core capabilities include Network traffic analysis using network or virtual taps, Machine learning-powered threat detection, Behavioral analysis for anomaly detection..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. ExtraHop RevealX NDR differentiates with Network traffic analysis using network or virtual taps, Machine learning-powered threat detection, Behavioral analysis for anomaly detection.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. ExtraHop RevealX NDR is developed by ExtraHop. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and ExtraHop RevealX NDR serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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