Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

ExtraHop RevealX NDR: NDR solution that analyzes network traffic to detect threats and risks. built by ExtraHop. Core capabilities include Network traffic analysis using network or virtual taps, Machine learning-powered threat detection, Behavioral analysis for anomaly detection..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.