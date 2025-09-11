Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Graph-based data engine connecting cloud services, configurations, identities, and runtime activity, Real-time visibility into active cloud risks, Attack path analysis and visualization..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.