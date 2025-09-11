Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management because its graph-based engine connects static misconfigurations to actual runtime behavior, letting you skip the noise of vulnerability scanners and focus on risks that attackers can actually exploit. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA effectively through dynamic resource inventory and attack path analysis, though it prioritizes asset visibility and risk assessment over remediation workflows, which remain manual-heavy compared to some competitors. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for compliance checkboxes; Sysdig assumes you'll invest time in runtime context and custom risk patterns to justify the cost.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Graph-based data engine connecting cloud services, configurations, identities, and runtime activity, Real-time visibility into active cloud risks, Attack path analysis and visualization..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Graph-based data engine connecting cloud services, configurations, identities, and runtime activity, Real-time visibility into active cloud risks, Attack path analysis and visualization.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) serve similar SSPM use cases: both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox