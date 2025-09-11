Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence: Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for cloud and on-premises environments, Real-time configuration drift detection and monitoring, Software license tracking and compliance management..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.