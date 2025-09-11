Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management: Monitors and enforces SaaS app security settings and compliance policies. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of SaaS app security configurations, Compliance checking against industry benchmarks (CIS, PCI-DSS, NIST, HIPAA, CSA, GDPR, AIPCA, ISO), Third-party OAuth app and plug-in discovery and risk scoring..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.