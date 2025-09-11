Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. CrowdStrike Falcon Shield is a commercial sspm tool by CrowdStrike. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure will get the most from CrowdStrike Falcon Shield because it connects cloud misconfigurations directly to identity risk and active threats in a single console, cutting the noise of standalone CSPM tools. Its coverage across NIST ID.AM, PR.AA, and DE.CM reflects real strength in asset visibility and continuous monitoring where most competitors fragment the picture. Worth noting: it's weaker on data classification and residual risk scoring, meaning teams still need a separate DLP layer for sensitive data handling.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
SaaS security platform for misconfigurations, identities, and threats
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs CrowdStrike Falcon Shield for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
CrowdStrike Falcon Shield: SaaS security platform for misconfigurations, identities, and threats. built by CrowdStrike..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. CrowdStrike Falcon Shield is developed by CrowdStrike. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and CrowdStrike Falcon Shield serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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