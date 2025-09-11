Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. CloudMatos MatosSphere is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Development and platform teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find MatosSphere's value in catching misconfigurations before they reach production through IDE integration and CI/CD automation. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and PR.DS well, mapping to CIS, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks while enforcing policy-as-code through OPA. Where MatosSphere underperforms is response and recovery workflows; it's a prevention and detection tool that assumes your team owns the remediation process downstream, making it less useful if you need automated fix generation or orchestrated rollback capabilities.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs CloudMatos MatosSphere for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
CloudMatos MatosSphere: IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. CloudMatos MatosSphere differentiates with Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. CloudMatos MatosSphere is developed by CloudMatos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management integrates with Microsoft 365. CloudMatos MatosSphere integrates with VS Code, IntelliJ, PyCharm, Jenkins, GitHub Actions and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and CloudMatos MatosSphere serve similar SSPM use cases: both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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