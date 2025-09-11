Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

CloudMatos MatosSphere: IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.