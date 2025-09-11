Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

C2SEC Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM): Unified platform consolidating EASM, CSPM, SSPM, and supply chain security. built by C2SEC. Core capabilities include External attack surface management, Open source intelligence monitoring, Automated penetration testing..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.