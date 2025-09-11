Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. C2SEC Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) is a commercial exposure management tool by C2SEC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
C2SEC Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in point tools across cloud, SaaS, and supply chain risks will cut through alert fatigue with C2SEC XSPM because it actually consolidates EASM, CSPM, and SSPM into one attack surface view instead of forcing you to stitch together five vendors. Coverage of NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC means asset inventory and supply chain visibility are baked in, not bolted on. Skip this if you need mature incident response automation or forensics depth; C2SEC prioritizes discovery and continuous posture over detection and recovery.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Unified platform consolidating EASM, CSPM, SSPM, and supply chain security
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs C2SEC Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
C2SEC Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM): Unified platform consolidating EASM, CSPM, SSPM, and supply chain security. built by C2SEC. Core capabilities include External attack surface management, Open source intelligence monitoring, Automated penetration testing..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. C2SEC Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) differentiates with External attack surface management, Open source intelligence monitoring, Automated penetration testing.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. C2SEC Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) is developed by C2SEC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and C2SEC Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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