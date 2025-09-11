Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Trend Micro Trend Vision One™: AI-powered email and collaboration security platform for threat detection. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI-driven phishing and BEC detection, Writing style analysis and anomaly detection, Sender behavior analysis..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.