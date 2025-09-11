Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

TitanHQ SpamTitan: Email security platform blocking spam, phishing, malware, and viruses. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Dual antivirus engine scanning, Sandboxing with machine learning and behavioral analysis, Allowlisting, blocking, and greylisting..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.