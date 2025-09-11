Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Sophos Email: Email security platform with phishing/BEC protection and MDR/XDR integration. built by Sophos. Core capabilities include Multi-layered defense with 20+ AI/ML models including NLP, Phishing and BEC attack protection, Email filtering and advanced threat detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.