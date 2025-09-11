Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Mimecast Advanced Email Security: Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats. built by Mimecast. Core capabilities include AI and machine learning-based threat detection, Social graphing for anomaly detection, Sandboxing for malware analysis..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.