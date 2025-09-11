Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. Mimecast Advanced Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Mimecast. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Inbound Email Security
Security teams drowning in BEC and vendor compromise attacks will see immediate ROI from Abnormal Inbound Email Security because its behavioral AI catches impersonation attempts that signature-based filters miss entirely. The platform detects zero-day threats without IOCs, integrates via single API call without inline rewrites, and learns from cross-tenant attack patterns to stay ahead of your specific threat actors. Skip this if you need deep SOAR automation or recovery workflows; Abnormal prioritizes detection and remediation over post-incident response orchestration.
Mimecast Advanced Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace should prioritize Mimecast Advanced Email Security for its social graphing and computer vision capabilities, which catch impersonation and BEC attacks that signature-based filters routinely miss. The platform scores across NIST's Detect and Prevention functions with sandboxing, on-click URL protection, and contextual banners that work together to stop threats after inbox delivery. Skip this if your organization needs email security bundled with broader cloud access control or data loss prevention; Mimecast stays focused on threat detection rather than competing with DLP platforms.
AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis
Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Inbound Email Security vs Mimecast Advanced Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..
Mimecast Advanced Email Security: Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats. built by Mimecast. Core capabilities include AI and machine learning-based threat detection, Social graphing for anomaly detection, Sandboxing for malware analysis..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security differentiates with Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload. Mimecast Advanced Email Security differentiates with AI and machine learning-based threat detection, Social graphing for anomaly detection, Sandboxing for malware analysis.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is developed by Abnormal Security. Mimecast Advanced Email Security is developed by Mimecast. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security integrates with Microsoft email platforms, SOAR tools. Mimecast Advanced Email Security integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, CrowdStrike, Netskope, Palo Alto Networks XSOAR and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security and Mimecast Advanced Email Security serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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