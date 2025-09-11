Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. MailChannels Outbound Filtering is a commercial email security platforms tool by MailChannels. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Inbound Email Security
Security teams drowning in BEC and vendor compromise attacks will see immediate ROI from Abnormal Inbound Email Security because its behavioral AI catches impersonation attempts that signature-based filters miss entirely. The platform detects zero-day threats without IOCs, integrates via single API call without inline rewrites, and learns from cross-tenant attack patterns to stay ahead of your specific threat actors. Skip this if you need deep SOAR automation or recovery workflows; Abnormal prioritizes detection and remediation over post-incident response orchestration.
MailChannels Outbound Filtering
Hosting providers and enterprises managing high-volume SMTP infrastructure need MailChannels Outbound Filtering to stop compromised accounts from becoming reputation liabilities before they reach recipient mailboxes. The tool detects anomalous sending patterns in real time and can auto-revoke credentials via API webhook, which means you're not waiting for abuse reports to shut down a breached account. The tradeoff is real: this is a relay hardener for organizations with their own mail infrastructure, not a replacement for inbound gateway filtering or user-level email security, so don't expect phishing detection to catch much once mail has landed in inboxes.
AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis
Cloud SMTP relay for hosting providers to filter outbound spam & protect IP reputation.
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Inbound Email Security vs MailChannels Outbound Filtering for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..
MailChannels Outbound Filtering: Cloud SMTP relay for hosting providers to filter outbound spam & protect IP reputation. built by MailChannels. Core capabilities include Built-in anti-spam and phishing detection for outbound email, Compromised account detection via analysis of outbound sending patterns, Automated account shutdown using API webhooks on abuse detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security differentiates with Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload. MailChannels Outbound Filtering differentiates with Built-in anti-spam and phishing detection for outbound email, Compromised account detection via analysis of outbound sending patterns, Automated account shutdown using API webhooks on abuse detection.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is developed by Abnormal Security. MailChannels Outbound Filtering is developed by MailChannels. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security and MailChannels Outbound Filtering serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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