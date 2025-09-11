Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

MailChannels Outbound Filtering: Cloud SMTP relay for hosting providers to filter outbound spam & protect IP reputation. built by MailChannels. Core capabilities include Built-in anti-spam and phishing detection for outbound email, Compromised account detection via analysis of outbound sending patterns, Automated account shutdown using API webhooks on abuse detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.