Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

MailChannels cPanel Plugin: cPanel/WHM plugin for provisioning MailChannels email security for hosting customers. built by MailChannels. Core capabilities include Protect all or select domains from the WHM admin interface, Automatic Exim configuration with sender identification headers, Compromised account detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.