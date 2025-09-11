Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Ironscales DMARC Management: DMARC management platform for email authentication and domain protection. built by IRONSCALES. Core capabilities include Hosted DMARC policy management via CNAME, Automated SPF record flattening (PowerSPF), Hosted DKIM key management..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.