Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

IRONSCALES Adaptive AI Email Security: AI-powered email security platform with behavioral detection and automation. built by IRONSCALES. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline and social graph construction for users, Real-time email analysis using behavioral and semantic models, Sender Relationship Analysis detection model..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.