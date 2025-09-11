Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

INKY Graymail Protection: Filters bulk and graymail to reduce email distractions and boost productivity. built by INKY Technology Corporation. Core capabilities include Graymail filtering and management, Bulk email identification, Work interruption reduction..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.