Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

INKY DMARC Monitoring: DMARC monitoring tool for email deliverability and brand protection. built by INKY Technology Corporation. Core capabilities include DMARC policy monitoring, Email deliverability improvement, Brand protection from email impersonation..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.