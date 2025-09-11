Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

GreatHorn Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform for phishing detection and response. built by GreatHorn. Core capabilities include Phishing and BEC detection using ML/AI, Automated threat remediation, Smart banners for user education..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.