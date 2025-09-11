Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. GreatHorn Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by GreatHorn. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Inbound Email Security
Security teams drowning in BEC and vendor compromise attacks will see immediate ROI from Abnormal Inbound Email Security because its behavioral AI catches impersonation attempts that signature-based filters miss entirely. The platform detects zero-day threats without IOCs, integrates via single API call without inline rewrites, and learns from cross-tenant attack patterns to stay ahead of your specific threat actors. Skip this if you need deep SOAR automation or recovery workflows; Abnormal prioritizes detection and remediation over post-incident response orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing false positives will see immediate value in GreatHorn Email Security's mailbox intelligence and profile-driven threat management, which learn from your actual mail patterns instead of generic rules. The API-based deployment requires no MX record changes, meaning you can pilot this against live inbound traffic without infrastructure rewiring. Skip this if your priority is post-breach recovery and forensics; GreatHorn is built for detection and user-facing remediation, not incident investigation depth.
AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis
Cloud-native email security platform for phishing detection and response
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Inbound Email Security vs GreatHorn Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..
GreatHorn Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform for phishing detection and response. built by GreatHorn. Core capabilities include Phishing and BEC detection using ML/AI, Automated threat remediation, Smart banners for user education..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security differentiates with Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload. GreatHorn Email Security differentiates with Phishing and BEC detection using ML/AI, Automated threat remediation, Smart banners for user education.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is developed by Abnormal Security. GreatHorn Email Security is developed by GreatHorn. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security integrates with Microsoft email platforms, SOAR tools. GreatHorn Email Security integrates with Microsoft, Google, SIEM, SOAR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security and GreatHorn Email Security serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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