Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Fortinet FortiMail Email Security: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection using ML and LLM, Multi-layered email scanning with heuristics and optical recognition, Inbound and outbound email protection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.