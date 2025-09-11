Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. Fortinet FortiMail Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Inbound Email Security
Security teams drowning in BEC and vendor compromise attacks will see immediate ROI from Abnormal Inbound Email Security because its behavioral AI catches impersonation attempts that signature-based filters miss entirely. The platform detects zero-day threats without IOCs, integrates via single API call without inline rewrites, and learns from cross-tenant attack patterns to stay ahead of your specific threat actors. Skip this if you need deep SOAR automation or recovery workflows; Abnormal prioritizes detection and remediation over post-incident response orchestration.
Fortinet FortiMail Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace environments should prioritize FortiMail for its pattern-based anomaly detection, which catches business email compromise and account takeover attempts that signature-only solutions miss. The platform's dual protection via gateway and API, combined with real-time FortiGuard threat intelligence, covers both inbound phishing and outbound data exfiltration, scoring strong on NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring. Skip this if your organization needs deep Slack or third-party collaboration app coverage; FortiMail's strength is email-specific, not broader communication channels.
AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis
AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Inbound Email Security vs Fortinet FortiMail Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..
Fortinet FortiMail Email Security: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection using ML and LLM, Multi-layered email scanning with heuristics and optical recognition, Inbound and outbound email protection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security differentiates with Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload. Fortinet FortiMail Email Security differentiates with AI-powered threat detection using ML and LLM, Multi-layered email scanning with heuristics and optical recognition, Inbound and outbound email protection.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is developed by Abnormal Security. Fortinet FortiMail Email Security is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security integrates with Microsoft email platforms, SOAR tools. Fortinet FortiMail Email Security integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Exchange Online, FortiSandbox, FortiSIEM and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security and Fortinet FortiMail Email Security serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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