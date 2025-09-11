Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Discern for Mimecast: AI-driven platform to optimize, assess, and automate Mimecast email security controls. built by Discern Security. Core capabilities include Configuration scorecards and hardening recommendations for Mimecast controls, Mapping of security controls to MITRE ATT&CK and CIS frameworks, Identification of risky users (targeted emails, risky behaviors, MFA gaps, password policy gaps)..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.