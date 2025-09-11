Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Cloudmark Authority: Carrier-grade email security for ISPs blocking spam, phishing, and malware. built by Cloudmark. Core capabilities include Inbound email filtering for spam, phishing, and viruses, Outbound email filtering and blocking, Advanced Message Fingerprinting algorithms..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.