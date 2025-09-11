Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

Sendmarc DMARC Management Platform: DMARC management platform for email auth enforcement across domains. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT policy management, Aggregate (RUA) and failure (RUF) DMARC report processing, SPF flattening..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.