Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Abnormal Security. Obsidian ITDR is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS identity noise will appreciate Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection because it builds behavioral baselines per user, not per app, so a compromised account looks wrong everywhere at once. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through automated session termination and access revocation, hitting NIST RS.MI mitigation where many competitors stop at alerting. Smaller teams without dedicated identity incident response should be cautious; this tool assumes you have the operational maturity to act on its signals or configure automated workflows, not just ingest alerts.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity attack noise will find real signal in Obsidian ITDR, which detects credential compromise and human impersonation attacks that traditional SIEM rules miss because they're built from actual incident response work. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly,continuous monitoring of both human and non-human identities with ML-powered anomaly detection,then maps findings to tailored remediation steps rather than leaving you to figure out response alone. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises directory services or needs deep Entra ID conditional access orchestration; Obsidian's strength is in detecting what happened, not preventing what's about to.
AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps
SaaS ITDR platform for detecting & responding to identity threats.
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection vs Obsidian ITDR for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..
Obsidian ITDR: SaaS ITDR platform for detecting & responding to identity threats. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, ML-based threat detection informed by incident response engagements, Customizable detection rules with automated backtesting..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection differentiates with Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation. Obsidian ITDR differentiates with Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, ML-based threat detection informed by incident response engagements, Customizable detection rules with automated backtesting.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection is developed by Abnormal Security. Obsidian ITDR is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection and Obsidian ITDR serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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