Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Obsidian ITDR: SaaS ITDR platform for detecting & responding to identity threats. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, ML-based threat detection informed by incident response engagements, Customizable detection rules with automated backtesting..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.