Abnormal Messaging Security: Detects malicious content and URLs in Microsoft Teams and Slack messages. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include URL inspection in Microsoft Teams and Slack, Unified threat log for email and collaboration apps, External message monitoring..

Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection: Secures Microsoft Teams, SharePoint & OneDrive from malware and phishing. built by Mimecast. Core capabilities include AI-powered file and URL scanning, Automatic inspection of attachments and URLs, Continuous scanning of recently edited files in SharePoint and OneDrive..

Both serve the Secure Collaboration & Messaging market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.