Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Messaging Security is a commercial secure collaboration & messaging tool by Abnormal Security. Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection is a commercial secure collaboration & messaging tool by Mimecast. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure collaboration & messaging fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in email and Teams/Slack threats should adopt Abnormal Messaging Security because it's the only tool that treats collaboration channels as a unified threat surface instead of an afterthought to email. It covers DE.CM and DE.AE across both email and messaging apps simultaneously, catching supply chain attacks and insider moves that bolt-on Slack scanners miss. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet secured baseline email hygiene, since adding collaboration monitoring before you've stabilized that foundation wastes budget.
Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection
Organizations with distributed teams relying heavily on Microsoft 365 collaboration tools should start here for malware and phishing defense in Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive, where most other email security platforms simply don't scan. The 14-day lookback threat scanning combined with continuous file inspection means you catch compromises that slip past initial detection, and the cloud-native deployment means no additional infrastructure to manage. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach recovery workflows or advanced insider threat detection; Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection is built for early threat identification, not incident response.
Detects malicious content and URLs in Microsoft Teams and Slack messages.
Secures Microsoft Teams, SharePoint & OneDrive from malware and phishing
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Messaging Security vs Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection for your secure collaboration & messaging needs.
Abnormal Messaging Security: Detects malicious content and URLs in Microsoft Teams and Slack messages. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include URL inspection in Microsoft Teams and Slack, Unified threat log for email and collaboration apps, External message monitoring..
Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection: Secures Microsoft Teams, SharePoint & OneDrive from malware and phishing. built by Mimecast. Core capabilities include AI-powered file and URL scanning, Automatic inspection of attachments and URLs, Continuous scanning of recently edited files in SharePoint and OneDrive..
Both serve the Secure Collaboration & Messaging market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Messaging Security differentiates with URL inspection in Microsoft Teams and Slack, Unified threat log for email and collaboration apps, External message monitoring. Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection differentiates with AI-powered file and URL scanning, Automatic inspection of attachments and URLs, Continuous scanning of recently edited files in SharePoint and OneDrive.
Abnormal Messaging Security is developed by Abnormal Security. Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection is developed by Mimecast. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Messaging Security and Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection serve similar Secure Collaboration & Messaging use cases: both are Secure Collaboration & Messaging tools, both cover Microsoft 365, URL Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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