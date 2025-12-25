Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection: Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset..

Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense: Identity threat detection and response solution for account protection. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include Account takeover detection, Machine learning-based threat detection, Identity threat investigation..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.