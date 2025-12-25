Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Abnormal Security. Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with email account takeovers will find the most value in Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection because its behavioral AI catches compromises that perimeter controls miss by analyzing sign-in anomalies and mail rule changes in real time. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection is genuinely continuous and the enriched case data actually shortens response time. Skip this if your organization needs a unified cloud email gateway that blocks inbound threats; Abnormal assumes accounts are already breached and focuses entirely on lateral movement and data exfiltration after compromise.
Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to stop account takeovers before lateral movement happens should run Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense; it excels at detecting anomalous authentication patterns and compromised credentials in real time. The tool covers three of four NIST CSF 2.0 Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, meaning you get fast detection paired with forensic depth. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or access provisioning; Proofpoint is purely defensive and assumes your directory and IAM systems are already in place.
Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis.
Identity threat detection and response solution for account protection
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection vs Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection: Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset..
Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense: Identity threat detection and response solution for account protection. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include Account takeover detection, Machine learning-based threat detection, Identity threat investigation..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection differentiates with Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset. Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense differentiates with Account takeover detection, Machine learning-based threat detection, Identity threat investigation.
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection is developed by Abnormal Security. Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection and Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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