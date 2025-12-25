Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection: Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset..

Abnormal Messaging Security: Detects malicious content and URLs in Microsoft Teams and Slack messages. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include URL inspection in Microsoft Teams and Slack, Unified threat log for email and collaboration apps, External message monitoring..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.