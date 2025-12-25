Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Right-Hand Security Awareness Training: Automated, personalized security awareness training platform for employees. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include Automated, behavior-based training campaigns triggered by risky user activity, Personalized training content based on individual knowledge gaps and behavior, Bite-sized micro-module delivery via Slack, MS Teams, and email..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.