Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Abnormal Security. Right-Hand Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Right-Hand. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-markets that are tired of generic phishing simulations should choose Abnormal AI Phishing Coach because it builds training around threats your organization actually encounters, not canned scenarios. The tool pulls from Abnormal's real blocked threats and uses generative AI to customize simulations to your threat landscape, then delivers coaching at the moment employees fail, which changes behavior faster than post-click training modules. Skip this if your organization needs a broader awareness platform covering compliance training, policy acknowledgment, and multiple risk categories; Abnormal stays focused on phishing and does that one thing better than platform plays that try to do everything.
Right-Hand Security Awareness Training
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks and policy violations need Right-Hand Security Awareness Training because its behavior-triggered training fires immediately after risky activity, not weeks later in a batch cycle. The platform integrates directly with your existing detection stack,CrowdStrike, Sentinel, Proofpoint,so training lands in the moment of vulnerability, and NIST PR.AT coverage confirms the awareness component is architecturally sound. Skip this if your organization lacks the Slack or Teams adoption to make micro-module delivery stick, or if you need SCORM compliance as your primary requirement rather than a secondary feature.
AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats
Automated, personalized security awareness training platform for employees.
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Phishing Coach vs Right-Hand Security Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..
Right-Hand Security Awareness Training: Automated, personalized security awareness training platform for employees. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include Automated, behavior-based training campaigns triggered by risky user activity, Personalized training content based on individual knowledge gaps and behavior, Bite-sized micro-module delivery via Slack, MS Teams, and email..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach differentiates with Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content. Right-Hand Security Awareness Training differentiates with Automated, behavior-based training campaigns triggered by risky user activity, Personalized training content based on individual knowledge gaps and behavior, Bite-sized micro-module delivery via Slack, MS Teams, and email.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is developed by Abnormal Security. Right-Hand Security Awareness Training is developed by Right-Hand. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach and Right-Hand Security Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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