Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Right-Hand Human Risk Mgmt Platform: HRM platform delivering real-time, behavior-based security training to employees. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include Employee risk scoring based on behavioral signals and training performance, Automated, personalized training modules based on individual risk profiles, Phishing simulation with instant remedial training upon failure..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.