Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Abnormal Security. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-markets that are tired of generic phishing simulations should choose Abnormal AI Phishing Coach because it builds training around threats your organization actually encounters, not canned scenarios. The tool pulls from Abnormal's real blocked threats and uses generative AI to customize simulations to your threat landscape, then delivers coaching at the moment employees fail, which changes behavior faster than post-click training modules. Skip this if your organization needs a broader awareness platform covering compliance training, policy acknowledgment, and multiple risk categories; Abnormal stays focused on phishing and does that one thing better than platform plays that try to do everything.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost.
AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats
Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Phishing Coach vs Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach differentiates with Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training differentiates with User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is developed by Abnormal Security. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach and Proofpoint Security Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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