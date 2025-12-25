Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

OutThink CyberIQ: Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include Real-time leaderboards for team and organizational rankings, Dynamic point system based on individual engagement, Badge-based skill development and achievements..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.