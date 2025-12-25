Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Lucy Security Awareness Training: Web-based employee security awareness training platform with LMS capabilities. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Reputation-based e-learning that adapts content based on user phishing simulation behavior, Personalized end-user training portal with LMS functionality, Awareness education diploma and certificate generation..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.