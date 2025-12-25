Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Abnormal Security. Living Security Human Risk Management is a commercial human risk management tool by Living Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-markets that are tired of generic phishing simulations should choose Abnormal AI Phishing Coach because it builds training around threats your organization actually encounters, not canned scenarios. The tool pulls from Abnormal's real blocked threats and uses generative AI to customize simulations to your threat landscape, then delivers coaching at the moment employees fail, which changes behavior faster than post-click training modules. Skip this if your organization needs a broader awareness platform covering compliance training, policy acknowledgment, and multiple risk categories; Abnormal stays focused on phishing and does that one thing better than platform plays that try to do everything.
Living Security Human Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates and re-trained users will see immediate lift from Living Security Human Risk Management because it scores and re-scores individual users in real time rather than treating awareness as an annual checkbox. The platform's behavioral intervention automation directly addresses NIST PR.AT and DE.CM by closing the gap between awareness training completion and actual risk reduction on the network. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on user-level risk signals or if you need a tool that doubles as your primary detection layer; Living Security is deliberately focused on behavior change, not threat detection.
AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats
AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Phishing Coach vs Living Security Human Risk Management for your phishing simulation needs.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..
Living Security Human Risk Management: AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training. built by Living Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach differentiates with Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content. Living Security Human Risk Management differentiates with Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is developed by Abnormal Security. Living Security Human Risk Management is developed by Living Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach and Living Security Human Risk Management serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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