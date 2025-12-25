Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.