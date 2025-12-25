Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Abnormal Security. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-markets that are tired of generic phishing simulations should choose Abnormal AI Phishing Coach because it builds training around threats your organization actually encounters, not canned scenarios. The tool pulls from Abnormal's real blocked threats and uses generative AI to customize simulations to your threat landscape, then delivers coaching at the moment employees fail, which changes behavior faster than post-click training modules. Skip this if your organization needs a broader awareness platform covering compliance training, policy acknowledgment, and multiple risk categories; Abnormal stays focused on phishing and does that one thing better than platform plays that try to do everything.
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market security teams need KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its simulated phishing campaigns with point-of-failure education actually change user behavior instead of just checking a compliance box. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and DE.CM continuous monitoring across 35 languages with AI-driven personalized recommendations, meaning you can target training to the employees who fail phishing tests rather than blast everyone. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is purely focused on the human layer and deliberately ignores endpoint or network defense.
AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats
Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Phishing Coach vs KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach differentiates with Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training differentiates with Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is developed by Abnormal Security. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach and KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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