Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

KnowBe4 Human Risk Management: Human risk management platform with security awareness training and email security. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include AI-driven security awareness training, Cloud email security with phishing and malware protection, Phishing simulation and testing..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.