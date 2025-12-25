Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Abnormal Security. Keepnet Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-markets that are tired of generic phishing simulations should choose Abnormal AI Phishing Coach because it builds training around threats your organization actually encounters, not canned scenarios. The tool pulls from Abnormal's real blocked threats and uses generative AI to customize simulations to your threat landscape, then delivers coaching at the moment employees fail, which changes behavior faster than post-click training modules. Skip this if your organization needs a broader awareness platform covering compliance training, policy acknowledgment, and multiple risk categories; Abnormal stays focused on phishing and does that one thing better than platform plays that try to do everything.
Keepnet Security Awareness Training
Teams building security culture from scratch,especially in startups and mid-market companies,should pick Keepnet Security Awareness Training for its behavioral science approach, which actually changes employee decision-making rather than just forcing compliance checkbox training. The platform covers NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) and ID.RA (risk assessment) through phishing simulation tied directly to role-based training paths, so you're measuring what matters: whether people stop clicking malicious links. Skip this if you need compliance reporting to be your primary output; Keepnet prioritizes behavior change over audit trail density, which means your annual certification paperwork requires an extra step.
AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats
Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulation
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Phishing Coach vs Keepnet Security Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..
Keepnet Security Awareness Training: Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulation. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Security culture surveys and assessments, Phishing simulation campaigns, Security awareness training content library..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach differentiates with Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content. Keepnet Security Awareness Training differentiates with Security culture surveys and assessments, Phishing simulation campaigns, Security awareness training content library.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is developed by Abnormal Security. Keepnet Security Awareness Training is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach and Keepnet Security Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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