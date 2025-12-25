Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Kaseya Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and modules. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Interactive training modules on phishing, social engineering, and cyberthreats, Customizable phishing simulations with realistic scenarios, Over 100 multilingual training videos..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.