Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Hoxhunt Human Risk Management Platform: AI-powered platform for security awareness training and phishing simulations. built by Hoxhunt. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing simulations across email, Slack, and Teams, Personalized training based on department, location, and progress, Automated micro-trainings triggered by simulation interactions..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.