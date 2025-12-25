Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Hook Security Hook Minute: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities. built by Hook Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing testing with email templates, Instant video training feedback for phishing test failures, Training course library with varied content styles and topics..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.