Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

HacWare Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with micro-courses and compliance lesson plans. built by HacWare. Core capabilities include Micro training video courses (under 3 minutes), Interactive pre- and post-video quizzes, Compliance-based lesson plans (HIPAA, NIST, PCI DSS, SOC 2, etc.)..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.