Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Cyber Guru: Security awareness training platform covering phishing, compliance, and real-time risk. built by Cyber Guru. Core capabilities include Awareness training modules with multilingual support (up to 20 localizations), AI-powered cybersecurity chatbot for real-time user assistance, Simulated phishing campaigns (Cyber Guru Phishing & PhishPro)..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.