Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Veza Access Visibility: Identity access visibility platform for managing permissions across systems. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Access Search for visualizing effective permissions across all systems, Access AI for natural language queries, Query Builder with filtering and complex operands..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.