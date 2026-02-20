Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Veza Access Monitoring: Monitors identity activity to identify over-privileged access and unused perms. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Audit log collection and processing from cloud services, Over-Provisioned Access Score (OPAS) for activity measurement, Access statistics showing resource access frequency and timing..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.